On This Day, May 25, 1968: Simon & Garfunkel hit number one with ‘Bookends’

May 25, 2023

On This Day, May 25, 1968 …

Simon & Garfunkel landed at number one on the Billboard 200 Album chart with Bookends.

The album spent seven weeks on top of the chart and included the number one song “Mrs. Robinson,” which was featured in the movie The Graduate, starring Dustin HoffmanKatharine Ross and Anne Bancroft.

Other singles from the record included “A Hazy Shade of Winter,” which was later covered by The Bangles, “At the Zoo” and “Fakin’ It.” Also featured on the album was the future classic “America.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

