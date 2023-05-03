AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, May 3, 1986: Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” lands at number one

todayMay 3, 2023

On This Day, May 3, 1986…

English singer/songwriter Robert Palmer landed his first and only Billboard Hot 100 number one with “Addicted to Love,” which went on to become his signature song. 

The song was the second single released from Palmer’s eighth studio album Riptide, which also featured the number two hits “Simply Irresistible” and “I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On.” “Addicted to Love” was originally intended to be a duet with Chaka Khan, but her label wouldn’t give her permission to record it. 

The track’s success was aided by a stylish music video that got massive play on MTV, featuring Palmer being backed by a group of models all dressed in black, with pale faces and heavy makeup. The video went on to be parodied several times, including in the movie Love Actually, and in videos for Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing” and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

