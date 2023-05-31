On This Day, May 31, 1948: Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was born

On This Day, May 31, 1948…

John Bonham was born in Redditch, Worcestershire, England.

In 1968 he joined Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones to form Led Zeppelin, which went on to become one of the most legendary rock bands of all time.

They released their self-titled debut album in 1969, and went on to release eight studio albums, featuring such classic tunes as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Good Times Bad Times” and more.

Bonham was a member of Led Zeppelin until his death on September 25, 1980 at the age of 32. Led Zeppelin disbanded following his death, although the remaining members did reunite a few times, the last time in 2007 at the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert at the O2 Arena in London, with Bonham’s son Jason Bonham, behind the drum kit.