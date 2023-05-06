One dead, Six injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant: Police

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss.) — A teenager was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. local time at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, east of Biloxi.

Responding officers found seven shooting victims at the scene, including a teenager who had died from his injuries, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said. The police department identified the victim as 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, said police, who did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, police said.

The Scratch Kitchen is located on a busy strip in downtown Ocean Springs that’s lined with restaurants and bars. It was offering Cinco de Mayo specials at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

