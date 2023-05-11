AD
Entertainment News

“Over the moon” Robert De Niro reveals first photo of new baby girl, Gia

todayMay 11, 2023

Lionsgate

In a bit of a surprise for the normally private Oscar winner, Robert De Niro has shared the first photo of his new baby girl with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

Little Gia Virginia Chen De Niro was born 8 pounds, 6 ounces, according to King. Gia is De Niro’s seventh child and first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Gayle explained the exclusive photo was something of a make-good with King, who — like many other journalists — interviewed De Niro about his new comedy About My Father over the weekend without his mentioning his baby news.

She explained she spoke with him after the interview, asking why he didn’t break the news with her. He reportedly said he “thought about it” but “didn’t want to take away from the movie,” in which he plays the father of comic Sebastian Maniscalco‘s hotelier character.

Instead, the 79-year-old new dad let the news slip that he “just had a baby” to a surprised ET Canada reporter; King said De Niro explained he did so at that moment because he “didn’t want to deny” the baby when the other journo mentioned he’s a “father of six.”

King said the new parents are “over the moon.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

