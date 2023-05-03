AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Passenger banned from United Airlines after allegedly assaulting crew member, airline says

todayMay 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
EllenMoran/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A man was arrested and charged with battery following an alleged incident on a United Airlines flight Sunday, law enforcement officials told ABC News Tuesday.

San Francisco Police said 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested following an alleged “physical altercation” on a plane.

United Airlines said in a statement that a passenger became “disruptive” during boarding on the Houston bound flight. The airline said the passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member.

Naya Jimenez, another passenger on the flight, told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV that the traveler became disruptive after a crew member told him he and his wife were in the wrong seats.

“They had to bring in a gate attendant to try to talk to both of them,” Jimenez said in an interview with KTRK.

Police said Lovins was subsequently “cited and released for battery.”

Video posted to social media showed footage of the incident, during which the passenger allegedly began hitting a crew member.

United called the passenger’s behavior “unacceptable” and said they were banned from future flights with the airline. United said it is working with local law enforcement in their investigation.

So far this year there have been 586 reported unruly passenger incidents, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. During the same time period in 2022, there were 1,306 reported incidents.

San Francisco International Airport did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kevin-costner-and-wife-of-nearly-19-years-begin-divorce
insert_link

Entertainment News

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner are getting a divorce. In a statement obtained by People, Costner's publicist Arnold Robinson said that "circumstances beyond his control" led to the end of their relationship.  "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Robinson said. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's […]

todayMay 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%