    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney, Roger Waters & more featured in trailer for new doc ‘Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)’

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
AD
Sony Music

new trailer has just been released for the upcoming documentary Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), which tells the story of the art studio known for some of the most iconic album covers in history.

The studio, run by Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, created album covers for artists like Sir Paul McCartneyLed Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Genesis and particularly Pink Floyd, including their classic The Dark Side of the Moon.

The trailer for the Anton Corbijn-directed film includes interview clips from the likes of McCartney, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Peter Gabriel, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and Noel Gallagher.

The movie, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, is set to open in New York on June 7 and Los Angeles June 16, expanding nationwide on June 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

