Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam’s ﻿’Give Way’﻿ is Record Store Day’s biggest-ever rock release

todayMay 3, 2023

Legacy/Epic

Pearl Jam has made Record Store Day history.

The grunge group’s contribution to this year’s event, the live album Give Way, sold close to 20,000 copies, making it the biggest-selling rock album released for Record Store Day since it began in 2007.

“We’re always excited to be part of RSD,” says guitarist Mike McCready, who spent the day at Seattle’s Easy Street Records performing with his side band The Rockfords. “It’s just so important to support the Mom and Pop shops around the world. They are more than just stores, they’re communities.”

Give Way, which was available on vinyl and CD, captures a 1998 Pearl Jam concert in Australia during the Yield tour.

While Give Way is the biggest rock Record Store Day release of all time, Taylor Swift has the biggest Record Store Day release, period. The pop superstar’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which also dropped during RSD 2023, sold 75,000 copies and debuted at #3 on the ﻿Billboard﻿ 200 — the highest for any Record Store Day exclusive.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

