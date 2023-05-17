AD
National News

Pentagon leak suspect had been warned over his ‘concerning actions’ with classified info: Filing

todayMay 17, 2023

Obtained by ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Army National Guardsman charged with leaking a trove of military secrets was twice admonished by his superiors last year over “concerning actions” he took with regards to classified information, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday.

Jack Teixeira, who is set to appear in court on Friday afternoon where a judge will determine if he should remain detained pending trial, was told by superiors in September and October “to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information and to “cease-and-desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Teixeira has not yet pleaded to his charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

