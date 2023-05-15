AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying on $25 Concert Week promotion, ‘Masked Singer’ experience

todayMay 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Becker/FOX

From now through Thursday at midnight, tickets to thousands of concerts this summer cost just $25 as part of Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion. Pentatonix is one of the acts whose summer tour is part of the promotion, and member Scott Hoying says he’s all for it because he’s shocked at the prices, too.

“It is wild. I’m currently trying to find a Beyoncé Renaissance tour ticket and let me tell you, it costs an arm and a leg, literally,” he laughs. “So that is unreal. $25! I would have dreamed of that as a child, and that was many years ago.”

He’s also glad the promotion will allow fans who normally couldn’t afford it to come see them live.

“This is just such a beautiful thing, because I think live music is such an important thing for the human soul,” he tells ABC Audio. “There’s so much connection that happens at concerts.”

Pentatonix start their U.S. summer tour in August, but they were just revealed as the California Roll on The Masked Singer‘s semi-finals episode last week. Disguising a five-member group wasn’t easy, but Scott said the show’s costume team came up with the idea.

“We were so excited about it and we’re all big fans of sushi, so it was kismet,” he laughs.

Scott also says the security for the Fox show is intense and shared how he, Matt, Kevin, Mitch and Kirstin all had to wear full-body disguises even when they weren’t on camera.

“We had to drive to one location, then they drove us somewhere else … none of the crew knew who we were … it is lockdown big time,” Scott laughs. “But it was kind of cool, though. I felt like I was on a heist or something.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift-calls-out-security-guard-mid-song,-gives-mistreated-fan-free-tickets
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift calls out security guard mid-song, gives mistreated fan free tickets

Nobody better mess with Swifties while Taylor Swift is around. Fan-recorded clips of Taylor performing in Philadelphia on Saturday night show Taylor calling out a security guard for mistreating a fan while singing "Bad Blood."  "She's fine," Taylor is seen saying while pointing off stage. "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop." It wasn't clear what Taylor was upset about, but one fan tweeted, "taylor was yelling at a security […]

todayMay 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%