AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Persuading Céline Dion to appear in ‘Love Again’ took close to “a full year,” says director

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Céline Dion stars in Screen Gems ‘LOVE AGAIN;’ Courtesy Sony Pictures

Of all the movies that Céline Dion could have appeared in, she chose the new romantic comedy Love Again, which is in theaters now. But the movie’s director says it wasn’t easy landing the superstar diva for the part.

Writer-director Jim Strouse told Variety that it “took months, maybe even a full year” to persuade Céline to appear in the movie, in which she plays a fictionalized version of herself who helps two lonely people find “love again.” 

The movie is actually a remake of a 2016 German film, and in that movie, a fictional singer is the person who brings the two together. For Love Again, Strouse said, “We all thought if we could put a real artist in there it would be more interesting and have their life speak to the themes of the film.” 

Céline was their “dream” choice, and Strouse told Variety he thought it would be “easy” to get her, because her record company is owned by Sony, which was releasing the film. But when she didn’t immediately return Strouse’s calls, he sent her a copy of the script and numerous letters. 

He finally won her over, and she even agreed to record original music for the soundtrack, which is also out now.

Ultimately, “Céline loved the words that Jim chose and the sensitivity with which he approached her husband’s death and their love story,” producer Esther Hornstein tells Variety. “She was blown away by how Jim envisioned her role and the film.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

James Taylor shares throwback performance of “Brother Trucker”

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images James Taylor is sharing another throwback video with fans. The singer just posted a “vintage” live performance of the tune “Brother Trucker.” The video shows James and his band performing the song at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 18, 1979. Taylor has since played Blossom 26 times, more than any other featured performer. This performance of “Brother Trucker” was previously available as part of James Taylor – In Concert, which was his first commercial video release.  […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

New Joan Jett music? Rocker teases “big announcement”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Are we about to get some new music from Joan Jett? Well, that’s the speculation after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer teased fans on Instagram with a photo of her in the studio. She captioned the shot, “Back in the studio. Big announcement coming…” If […]

todayMay 12, 2023

AD
0%