National News

Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man who allegedly threatened people at a graduation party

todayMay 14, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — Police in Houston shot and killed a suspect at a party who allegedly threatened his neighbors with a knife Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls late Saturday night to a home in the 100 block of Palmyra Street, where a man was wielding a knife after complaining that his neighbors were playing their music too loudly, according to the Houston Police Department.

“I learned that the deceased male, who came to and approached the party earlier, basically yelling, ranting and raving claiming the music was too loud and also visibly displayed a knife with him at the time,” executive assistant chief Ban Tien said at a news conference Saturday night.

According to Tien, the officer at the scene was gathering information when they noticed the suspect returned carrying a knife with him.

Houston police said the suspect refused to drop his weapon after multiple requests and began to approach the officer, backing him into his vehicle.

“Officer subsequently dispatched his firearm, at least once, striking the male multiple times,” Tien said.

Immediately following the shooting, the officer applied first aid to the suspect, but the man didn’t survive his injuries, according to Houston PD.

The shooting happened outside a graduation party, according to ABC News Houston station KTRK.

No information about the suspect and the officer has been released.

The Houston Police Department did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

