National News

Police searching for 3 suspects after 9 injured in shooting at Florida beach

todayMay 30, 2023

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

(HOLLYWOOD, Fla.) — Police are searching for suspects after nine people, including children, were shot and injured along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Florida’s east coast.

Four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were shot Monday night, including a baby between 15 and 18 months old, according to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

The other five victims were adults ages 25 to 65.

Six patients — four children and two adults — remain hospitalized on Tuesday, all in stable condition, according to hospital officials. The other three adults were treated and discharged.

The shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation between two groups, and multiple people were detained in the aftermath, Bettineschi said Tuesday. Two men believed to be involved in the shooting have been arrested on weapons charges, she said.

Authorities said they’re looking to identify these three people they believe were also involved in the shooting.

“No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Hollywood Beach Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement Tuesday. “We will utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible.”

“It is completely unacceptable that innocent people spending time with family on a holiday weekend have been affected by a shooting altercation between two groups who came into our city with guns and no regard for the safety of the law abiding public around them,” Levy added.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Peter Charalambous and Okelo Pena contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

