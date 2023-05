AD

Motorists are reminded that if they are traveling through portions of Center Point in the next couple of days, a section of Boxwood Drive will be closed.

The area of the road that will be closed is the section that lies between TX-27 and Westwind Drive. That portion of the road will be unavailable to motorists starting Thursday, May 25, and lasting for approximately a week or less.

Closing of the road is necessary for repairs, according to the Kerr County Engineering office.

