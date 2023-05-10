AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Quinta Brunson says fashion is an “extension of me”

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rosaline Shahnavaz for InStyle

Quinta Brunson flaunted different fashion looks during awards show season, but says before meeting stylist Bryon Javar it wasn’t easy to find someone who understood her or was willing to dress her frame.

“Not only am I 4-foot-11, [but] I’m 4-foot-11 with breasts and a butt. And that’s just the cardinal sin: to be short and have the nerve to have any type of curve,” she tells InStyle. “Before working with Bryon, there were times where I would work with other stylists and I just have to be like, ‘I’m not this young,’ or ‘this feels too young for me.’ And it would be like, ‘No, you can pull it off.’ And I was like, ‘But it’s not about pulling it off. It’s about what I want to represent when I come to certain award shows or certain events I have to do.'”

“I want to make sure I can convey who I am through what I wear,” the star continued, adding fashion is a way for her to show who she is without talking.

Quinta learned to love her body thanks to her experience as a trained dancer. As a woman with curves, she thought it’d be fitting to include some others in her show Abbott Elementary.

“This is a mockumentary, I feel they do better when you have people who look more familiar,” she says. “I wanted to portray people who looked real. And that inherently comes with, in my opinion, women who have curves.”

Though she knows she may upset people, she embraces Beyoncé‘s “I was born free” lyric in “Church Girl,” noting, “This is starting to really be my ministry. I was born free. I can do what I want.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hailey-whitters,-zach-bryan-named-acm-new-artists-of-the-year
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Hailey Whitters, Zach Bryan named ACM New Artists of the Year

Courtesy of Dick Clark Productions Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan have notched their first-ever ACM wins. Hailey was named the ACM's New Female Artist of the Year, while Zach picked up the award for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. This news arrived ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11.  Hailey released her critically acclaimed third studio album, Raised, in 2022. The autobiographical project features Hailey's jubilant debut single, "Everything She Ain't," which is approaching the top 20 on the country […]

todayMay 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%