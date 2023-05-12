AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rachel Platten returns with Mother’s Day song “Girls”

todayMay 12, 2023

Gabriel Jeffery

“Fight Song” singer Rachel Platten is now a mother of two, and she’s returned with a new single that’s perfect for Mother’s Day this weekend.

The song is called “Girls” and was inspired by Rachel’s two daughters, Violet and Sophie. The inspiring lyrics say, “Hope you always know your worth/ Though I know that life can hurt/ Hope you know that you can turn to each other/ Hope the road ahead is clear/ And I hope you know when I’m not here/ that you’ll always have the love of your mother.”

Explaining how she wrote the song, Rachel says, “I was missing my babies while at a recording session and really wanted to touch on what it meant to me to be a mom. I started noodling on the piano and humming a melody – it just came to me. I look at songs as if I pull a star out of the sky — when it’s right.”

She adds that she recorded the song in one take, after being inspired by both her sister and her parents to finish the track.

“Girls” is Rachel’s first new single since 2020’s “Soldiers.” She’s currently working on a new album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

