AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking

todayMay 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that blanketed parts of Long Island and New Jersey in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

Prosecutors said the 31-year-old hip-hop star, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.

The drugs were obtained from the West Coast and brought to the East Coast either through the mail or by drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the drugs to Suffolk County, New York, where they were stored, prosecutors said.

The drugs were then distributed to dealers, who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

The rapper pleaded guilty in August in a New York federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Maxwell was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, during the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York, on charges stemming from the drug trafficking conspiracy. He was charged with five others, including a New Jersey corrections officer, in the case.

The former corrections officer, Anthony Cyntje, was sentenced in March to 72 months for his role in the conspiracy. The remaining four defendants have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Nils Lofgren shares new track “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy),” featuring Neil Young

Cattle Track Road Records/painting by Ed Mell Nils Lofgren has released a new single off his upcoming solo album, Mountains, which is dropping July 21. The latest is the track “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy),” featuring guest vocals from Neil Young. As the title suggests, Lofgren wrote the song for his wife, Amy Aiello Lofgren, who is also a co-writer on the album. Lofgren, who plays guitar in Young's backup band Crazy Horse, tells ABC Audio that “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy)” is "one of my better songs," and he felt […]

todayMay 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%