Reality Roundup: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion revelations, ‘﻿Selling Sunset﻿’ drama, and more

todayMay 26, 2023

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what’s happened in the world of reality television this week.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

— In an extended version of Wednesday’s reunion Part 1, Scheana Shay alleged that Tom Sandoval first made advances towards co-star Raquel Leviss during Coachella in April 2022 — four months earlier than previously stated. According to a mutual friend, Scheana heard that Sandoval told Raquel that he had an open relationship with his longtime partner Ariana Madix. However, Sandoval denied the accusations.

— After reports that Raquel Leviss could be pregnant, one of the show’s executive producers, Alex Baskin, set the record straight, telling Page Six, “She’s not pregnant by the way.”

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

— Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause speaks out after newcomer Nicole Young received alarming death threats following the exposure of their feud in the show’s latest season. Taking to Instagram Stories Thursday, Chrishell wrote, “It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets. Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after 6 seasons. Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let’s keep it fun please.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

— In new court documents, obtained by Page Six, Kroy Biermann accuses Kim Zolciak of financially ruining their family through her gambling habits. As evidence of the former RHOA star’s gambling addiction, Biermann submitted scanned bank statements and checks showing thousands in withdrawals. He’s also requesting a psychological evaluation due to her compulsive behavior

Written by: ABC News

