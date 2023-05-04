AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Report: ‘SNL’﻿ booked Foo Fighters for season finale pre-WGA strike

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

Foo Fighters were booked to play Saturday Night Live‘s season finale, Variety reports.

The episode — which, according to the trade, was set to be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge — is now in doubt due the Writers Guild of America’s strike, which began earlier this week.

Due to the strike, SNL‘s episode for this weekend, featuring host Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, has been canceled. Variety reports that SNL had two more episodes lined up for this season: May 13 with host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Labrinth, and then the finale with Coolidge and the Foos.

If the finale was set to air that following Saturday, May 20, it would’ve marked Foo Fighters’ first show back since their tribute concerts to late drummer Taylor Hawkins last year and, presumably, would’ve featured the debut of the band’s new drummer, who’s yet to be announced. Currently, the first show on the Foos’ 2023 schedule is May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Foo Fighters are also frequent SNL guests, having performed on the show nine times. Their most recent appearance was in November 2020.

As for confirmed Foo Fighters news, Dave Grohl and company will headline the 2023 Wildlands Festival, taking place August 4-6 in Big Sky, Montana. The bill also includes The Breeders, Lord Huron and Taipei Houston.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WildlandsFestival.com.

Foo Fighters are headlining a number of festivals this year as part of their live comeback following Hawkins’ March 2022 death, including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-york,-california-ags-investigating-nfl-over-allegations-of-workplace-discrimination,-hostility
insert_link

Sports News

New York, California AGs investigating NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination, hostility

Thomas Northcut/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are investigating the NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination and hostility, their offices said Thursday. The joint investigation will examine the workplace culture of the NFL and allegations by former employees of gender discrimination and retaliation. Those allegations first surfaced in a February 2022 report in The New York Times that said […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%