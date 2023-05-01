Rick Springfield to headline the “I Want My 80s” summer tour

Seven bodies found on Oklahoma property amid search for missing teens: Sheriff
Kali9/Getty Images (HENRYETTA, Okla.) -- Seven bodies were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday amid a search for two teenage girls who were reported missing over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters outside the crime scene later in the afternoon Monday that while the medical examiner is still waiting to identify the seven bodies, investigators "are no longer looking" for the two […]