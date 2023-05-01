AD
Rick Springfield to headline the "I Want My 80s" summer tour

May 1, 2023

The ’80s were certainly a good time for Rick Springfield, so he’s celebrating them with a brand new tour.

The “Jesse’s Girl” singer is set to headline the “I Want My 80s” summer tour, featuring Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters and Paul Young on select dates. 

The tour kicks off August 4 in Youngstown, Ohio, and wraps September 17 in Fresno, California.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at rickspringfield.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Seven bodies found on Oklahoma property amid search for missing teens: Sheriff

Kali9/Getty Images (HENRYETTA, Okla.) -- Seven bodies were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday amid a search for two teenage girls who were reported missing over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office.

May 1, 2023

