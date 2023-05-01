Rick Springfield to headline the “I Want My 80s” summer tour

AD

The ’80s were certainly a good time for Rick Springfield, so he’s celebrating them with a brand new tour.

The “Jesse’s Girl” singer is set to headline the “I Want My 80s” summer tour, featuring Tommy Tutone, and The Hooters and Paul Young on select dates.

The tour kicks off August 4 in Youngstown, Ohio, and wraps September 17 in Fresno, California.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at rickspringfield.com.