Ringo Starr announces fall leg of All-Starr Band tour

todayMay 8, 2023

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Ringo Starr doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The 82-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a fall set of dates with his All-Starr Band, made up of Toto‘s Steve LukatherMen at Work‘s Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Ringo tells Pollstar about his upcoming tour. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s what it’s all about.” He adds, “I don’t do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it … and I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon!”

The fall leg of the tour kicks off September 17 in Ontario, California, and wraps October 17 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Next up, Ringo is set to kick off the spring leg of the tour on Friday, May 19, in Temecula, California. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

