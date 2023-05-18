AD
Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr isn’t interested in writing a memoir

todayMay 18, 2023

Ringo Starr has certainly had a memorable life, but music fans will likely never read a first-person account of it, because Starr says he has no desire to pen a memoir. 

He tells USA Today that he’s been offered “lots of money over the last many years” to write a book about his life but he “got fed up” with the idea because folks only want to know about The Beatles. He said “it’d be three volumes before I get to that year,” referring to 1962, when he joined the legendary band.  

“I have just never found interest in it,” he says. “I don’t want to do Ringo the drummer, because we’re all a bit more than that.”

Instead, fans are just going to have to settle for seeing Ringo on the road. He and his All-Starr Band, which includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, kick of their 2023 tour Friday, May 19, in Temecula, California, and Ringo seems raring to go. 

“I love playing, it’s just part of me now, and it was then, at 13,” he says. “I had the dream to play drums, and I ended up being that person, and I’m still that person,” noting, “There’s nothing like it. You’re onstage, with the audience, there’s the band, it’s magical nights. You can’t explain it, it’s just wow.” 

A complete list of Ringo dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

