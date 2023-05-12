River flooding possible in Kerr County over the weekend

AD

Forecasters are predicting heavy rainfall over the weekend for the Texas Hill Country, dumping enough precipitation that flash flooding of the Guadalupe River is possible. According to Greg Waller, a service coordination hydrologist with the West Gulf River Forecast Center, “Dominoes are falling as expected…parameters for a widespread, heavy rainfall threat ramping up Friday evening and into the weekend.” Waller added, “Soils are dry, but it won’t matter. Rainfall amounts and rainfall intensity will still produce runoff.”

Forecasters report they are shifting their attention west as thunderstorms are expected to develop and spread across a large portion of the state, mainly west of I-35 and I-37. The West Gulf River Forecast Center will track runoff and flooding downstream, and water supply reservoirs west of I-35/I-37 have room to store water. Water supply reservoirs east of this line will manage releases based on inflows.

Kerr County residents are advised to stay away from the rivers and properties along the river properties over the weekend. “Turn around, don’t drown,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas. Thomas also advises citizens to move items such as lawn furniture, boats, kayaks, etc.. to a safe location in advance.

Updates will be posted when made at the Kerr County, Texas Facebook page.

