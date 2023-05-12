AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

River flooding possible in Kerr County over the weekend

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Forecasters are predicting heavy rainfall over the weekend for the Texas Hill Country, dumping enough precipitation that flash flooding of the Guadalupe River is possible. According to Greg Waller, a service coordination hydrologist with the West Gulf River Forecast Center, “Dominoes are falling as expected…parameters for a widespread, heavy rainfall threat ramping up Friday evening and into the weekend.” Waller added, “Soils are dry, but it won’t matter. Rainfall amounts and rainfall intensity will still produce runoff.”

Forecasters report they are shifting their attention west as thunderstorms are expected to develop and spread across a large portion of the state, mainly west of I-35 and I-37. The West Gulf River Forecast Center will track runoff and flooding downstream, and water supply reservoirs west of I-35/I-37 have room to store water. Water supply reservoirs east of this line will manage releases based on inflows.

Kerr County residents are advised to stay away from the rivers and properties along the river properties over the weekend. “Turn around, don’t drown,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas. Thomas also advises citizens to move items such as lawn furniture, boats, kayaks, etc.. to a safe location in advance.

Updates will be posted when made at the Kerr County, Texas Facebook page.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

On This Day, May 12, 1972: The Rolling Stones release ‘Exile on Main St.’

On This Day, May 12, 1972… The Rolling Stones released the double album Exile on Main St. on their own label Rolling Stone Records. The album went to number one in the U.S. and spent four weeks on the top of the charts. Recorded mostly in a villa in the South of France, where the band had moved to escape paying U.K. taxes, the album featured such classics as “Happy,” featuring Keith Richards on vocals, “Tumbling Dice,” “Rocks Off,” “Rip This Joint,” “All Down […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%