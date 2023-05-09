Robert De Niro reveals he’s now a father of seven

AD

At 79 years old, Robert De Niro has revealed he’s welcomed his seventh child, ABC Audio has confirmed.

De Niro’s rep Stan Rosenfeld, however, noted there’s no other information being provided about the bundle of joy.

The screen legend’s admission first came in response to an ET Canada reporter’s question to De Niro, who was in Chicago promoting his next movie — incidentally called About My Father.

When the reporter asked him about being a father to his six kids, the normally private actor corrected her by saying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

De Niro also volunteered that unlike his character in the movie, he’s not necessarily a cool dad.

“I’m OK,” he told the outlet. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

De Niro, who has been married twice, has a 51-year-old daughter, Drena, and a 46-year-old son, Raphael, with first wife Diahnne Abbott, and 25-year-old son, Elliot, and 11-year-old daughter, Helen, with his other ex-wife, Grace Hightower. De Niro is also a dad to 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.