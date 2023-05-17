AD
Rev Rock Report

Rock for Ronnie concert raises $50,000 for Dio Cancer Fund

todayMay 17, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The Rock for Ronnie concert, held in memory of the late Ronnie James Dio, raised over $50,000 for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The event took place May 7 in Los Angeles and included performances by the Dio offshoot band Dio DisciplesSteamroller, featuring former Whitesnake members; and the Van Halen cover band The Atomic Punks. It closed with a jam featuring Eagles of Death Metal‘s Jesse Hughes, ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick and Thin Lizzy vocalist Ricky Warwick, among many others.

Dio passed away from stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67. The Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in his honor to raise money for cancer research.

Along with Rock for Ronnie, the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund holds the annual Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

