Rod Stewart may build another house to provide home for more Ukrainian refugees

todayMay 11, 2023

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Last year, Rod Stewart made headlines when he rented a house near his home in England in order to put a roof over the heads of a Ukrainian family of refugees. Now he’s thinking of taking in a second family.

After the war in Ukraine started, Rod and his nephews organized a convoy of trucks to bring much-needed supplies to the border and to bring back a number of refugees. He was then put in contact with a different group of refugees — a family of seven who’d escaped the war and had made it to the U.K. He rented them a house, and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year. On top of that, he found jobs for two other refugees on his estate.

Now, Rod tells the Las Vegas Review Journal that he’s considering building another house just so he can take in a second family. “I’m just waiting for the Ukrainian offensive to stop this guy,” Rod says, referring to Vladimir Putin. “We can’t let him win. It’s 1939, all over again.”

During his Las Vegas shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Rod wears a blue and yellow suit, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and dedicates his hit “Rhythm of My Heart” to the people of Ukraine.

Rod recently played his 182nd show in Las Vegas, which he says is more than he’s done in any other city. However, for now he’s refraining from kicking his signature soccer balls into the audience — not only because people fight over them, but occasionally people get injured by them.

“I’ve got one or two lawsuits,” he admits.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

