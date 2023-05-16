AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Ryan Seacrest reportedly returning to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ a month after exit

todayMay 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Well, that didn’t take long. A month after he said his goodbyes as host, Ryan Seacrest will reportedly be returning to the Live stage in New York City — but as a guest.

People is reporting Ryan will be back at the recently-rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday to promote Sunday night’s finale of American Idol, and also to promote the opening of his Ryan Seacrest Foundation in Memphis.

The non-profit builds “broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media” to, “contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families during their stay.”

While it might be sooner than some expected, the visit isn’t a surprise: When Ryan handed his co-hosting chair to Kelly Ripa‘s husband Mark Consuelos, Seacrest vowed, “This isn’t the end, I’m going to be back.”

His pal and former co-host Kelly replied, “He’s forever adopted. He’s forever a New Yorker and forever a Live co-host, whether he likes it or not.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-tony-awards-won’t-be-picketed-by-striking-writers,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Tony Awards won’t be picketed by striking writers, and more

Variety reports that Tony Awards Productions has altered its upcoming awards ceremony to conform with requests made by The Writers Guild of America, the union announced Monday evening. As a result, the WGA no longer has plans to picket the show. Details of the agreement were not revealed. It was believed that Ariana DeBose, who was set to return as host, would’ve exited the show if it was picketed. The striking Writers […]

todayMay 16, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

David Lee Roth shares video dancing to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic David Lee Roth continues to baffle fans. The former Van Halen frontman has posted another bizarre dancing video, this time to Annie Lennox’s “Little Bird.” The clip shows an always smiling Roth in a bright yellow suit prancing around with a flag, a cane, a sword, a trombone, bullhorns and cymbals. This is far […]

todayMay 15, 2023

AD
0%