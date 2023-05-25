AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith cancels concert after 4 songs: “Something was really wrong”

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Fans were wishing Sam Smith would stay with them after the English singer had to cut his concert short on Wednesday. 

Smith performed four songs at Manchester’s AO Arena before abruptly ending his show, citing vocal issues. 

Taking to their Instagram Story on Wednesday, they began, “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly.”

“I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” the “Unholy” singer continued. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.” 

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong,” they explained. “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.”

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x,” they concluded. 

The news comes after Smith and Madonna teased a mystery collaboration. Earlier on Wednesday, both artists posted a brief video clip that read “Sam and Madonna,” with what sounds like each of their voices saying their own names, on their Instagram pages.

Smith’s next tour stop is in Glasgow on Thursday, May 25. It’s unknown if he will be able to perform. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-osborne’s-loving-being-a-dad:-“it’s-every-emotion-rolled-into-one”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

John Osborne’s loving being a dad: “It’s every emotion rolled into one”

ABC/Connie Chornuk John Osborne and his wife, Lucie Silvas, welcomed their twins, Arthur and Maybelle, in March. Since then, the singer says he's felt all kinds of emotions as a first-time dad. "As many times as people try to explain to you what it's like, there aren't words to describe it. I mean, it's every emotion rolled into one. It's excitement, anxiety, nerves," John told ABC Audio recently. "I've never been so confident and unconfident at the same time, […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%