AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, Lewis Capaldi & more get new BRIT Billion awards

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Capitol

Some pop superstars have had to make room on their trophy shelves for a brand new British award.

It’s called the BRIT Billion Award, and it celebrates artists who’ve racked up 1 billion U.K. streams throughout their career, as calculated by the Official Charts Company. It takes into account all the tracks the artist has appeared on as either the main performer or as a featured artist.

Among the first recipients of the award are ABBA, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay, Ellie Goulding and the late Whitney Houston.

In a statement, Mariah said, “I’m really honored to be one of the recipients of the BRIT Billion Award. I’m so grateful to my fans for their endless and enduring support. I love you, U.K. lambily, and cannot wait to come back to your side of the pond and create more magical moments together.”

The new award was created to reflect the impact of streaming, which now makes up more than 85% of the U.K.’s recorded music consumption.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-wins-copyright-infringement-lawsuit-involving-“thinking-out-loud”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran wins copyright infringement lawsuit involving “Thinking Out Loud”

Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ed Sheeran has won a copyright infringement lawsuit involving his Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud" and the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On." A Manhattan jury has found the musician did not engage in willful copyright infringement following a trial that saw Ed playing and singing in court. The jury reached its decision after roughly three hours of deliberations. Sheeran, seated at the defense […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%