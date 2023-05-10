AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Schwarzenegger tracks the ups and downs of his legendary life in Netflix documentary ‘Arnold’

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Like the heroes he’s played on screen, Arnold Schwarzenegger is unflinching when looking back at his life in the new trailer of the Netflix documentary Arnold.

As most know, Schwarzenegger grew up poor in Graz, Austria, a child of an officer serving on the wrong side of World War II. Through sheer determination — and, to be fair, a whole lot of sweat equity — he took the bodybuilding world by storm before conquering Hollywood.

Looking for a new challenge, he ran an upstart campaign and — nearly just as far-fetched as fame — was elected as a Republican in deep blue California. “I want to do the things that everyone calls impossible,” he says.

While the trailer is essentially a highlight reel of his life, it doesn’t shy away from the controversies, too, like his admission that he’d fathered a son with one of his household staffers, leading to his divorce from Maria Shriver. “People remember my success, but they will also remember my failures,” he admits.

He adds, “It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids. I have caused enough pain for my family. I’m gonna have to live with it for the rest of my life.”

Ending on a hopeful note, Schwarzenegger encourages the audience to follow their impossible dreams: “No matter what it takes, work your a** off. Do it. Do it now!”

The three-part doc drops on June 7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-power-of-song’-exhibit-at-grammy-museum-includes-artifacts-from-taylor-swift,-mariah-carey,-cyndi-lauper
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

‘The Power of Song’ exhibit at GRAMMY Museum includes artifacts from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper

Courtesy Songwriters Hall of Fame Handwritten lyrics and sheet music, costumes, instruments and memorabilia from some of pop music's most famous songwriters are on display at The Power of Song: A Songwriters Hall of Fame Exhibit at LA's GRAMMY Museum through September 4. Handwritten lyrics and sheet music for Mariah Carey's "Fly Like a Bird," Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," Eric Clapton's "Tears In Heaven" and Annie Lennox's "Sweet Dreams [Are Made of This]" are on display, as […]

todayMay 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%