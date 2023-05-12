Scoreboard roundup — 5/11/23

Business News

(NEW YORK) -- The cryptocurrency industry, in recent months, has suffered some blows: high-profile bankruptcies, the arrest of wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried and a regulator lawsuit against top crypto exchange Binance. Despite it all, the price of the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has surged. Bitcoin has climbed 65% this year, far surpassing the S&P 500, which has jumped 7%. Even the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, has delivered just a quarter of bitcoin's […]