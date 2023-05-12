AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 5/11/23

todayMay 12, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAFUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 4, Chi White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 8, NY Yankees 2

Texas 4, Oakland 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 5, NY Mets 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Boston 95, Philadelphia 86 (Series tied 3-3)

Denver 125, Phoenix 100 (Denver wins 4-2)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2 (OT) (Carolina wins 4-1)

Dallas 5, Seattle 2 (Dallas leads 3-2)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

