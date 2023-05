Scoreboard roundup — 5/14/23

National News

Luiz C. Ribeiro for N.Y. Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- New York City's iconic Roosevelt Hotel reopened its doors over the weekend after nearly three years -- but this time, to a slightly different clientele. The historic hotel, which was built in the 1920s and named in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt, is now hosting New York City's first "asylum seeker arrival center" amid an […]