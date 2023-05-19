AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 5/18/23

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chi White Sox 1

NY Yankees 4 Toronto 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 5. Washington 3

St. Louis 16, LA Dodgers 8

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Denver 108, LA Lakers 103 (Denver leads 2-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Florida 3, Carolina 2 (4OT) (Florida leads 1-0)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

