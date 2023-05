Scoreboard roundup — 5/2/23

National News

(CLEVELAND, Texas) -- Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of gunning down five people in an "execution-style" mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, has been taken into custody after a multi-day manhunt, officials said. Oropesa, 38, was taken into custody in Montgomery County, about 20 miles from where the shooting took place, uninjured and without incident Tuesday evening, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. The suspect was "caught hiding in a […]