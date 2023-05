Scoreboard roundup — 5/29/23

National News

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images (HOLLYWOOD, Fla.) -- Nine people, including children, were injured Monday night in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Florida after a dispute broke out between two groups, according to police. One person of interest has been detained, and police are seeking an additional suspect who is still on the loose, Hollywood Police Department Public Information Manager Deanna Bettineschi said. Four juveniles between […]