Scoreboard roundup — 5/3/23

(ATLANTA) -- A gunman killed one and wounded four others in a mass shooting in an Atlanta medical center waiting room on Wednesday, police said. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was apprehended following an hours-long manhunt, police said Wednesday night. Here's how the news developed. All times Eastern: May 03, 11:00 PM EDT Victim identified as CDC employee The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 39-year-old victim […]