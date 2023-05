Scoreboard roundup — 5/4/23

Entertainment News

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Padma Lakshmi is serving up another season of her Hulu series Taste the Nation, premiering Friday. It looks at food and immigration issues in various communities all around the United States, but she tells ABC Audio, "We don't just go into an immigrant community or an indigenous community, find out about them and then rinse and repeat." "We're looking at the whole big issue of immigration in this country, which […]