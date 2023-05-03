AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery walks down memory lane in candid ‘CMT Stages’ episode

todayMay 3, 2023

Courtesy of CMT Digital

Scotty McCreery takes center stage on the newest episode of CMT Digital’s docuseries CMT Stages.

Sitting down with CMT in a living room setup, Scotty reflected on his American Idol journey, the roller-coaster music career after, a candid recount of being dropped by his first record label after a failed single and how he made a comeback with a song he always loved.

On the episode, Scotty also performed stripped-down versions of his hits and notable tunes, including his debut single “I Love You This Big” and first-ever number one, “Five More Minutes.”

Scotty’s CMT Stages episode is available now on YouTube and Facebook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

