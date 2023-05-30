Search suspended for four people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(SITKA, Alaska) — The Coast Guard suspended its search late Monday for four missing people after a charter fishing boat sank off the coast of Alaska.

Rescuers located one deceased individual and the vessel partially submerged near a small island 10 miles from Sitka, Alaska, according to the Coast Guard.

Kingfisher Charters, a Sitka-based company that operates all-inclusive fishing trips, reported the missing vessel to the Coast Guard on Sunday evening. The boat was carrying four passengers and one guide when it sank, according to the Coast Guard.

The 30-foot aluminum vessel was last seen on Sunday afternoon near Kruzof Island, less than 10 miles from the small rocky island where the ship was found.

“Despite our best efforts and those of several partner agencies, we were not able to find the four remaining individuals, ” Coast Guard Captain Darwin Jensen said. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time.

Kingfisher Charters offers all-inclusive fishing packages and operates guided trips on 30-foot power boats that can carry up to six anglers on a boat, according to the company website.

Kingfisher Charters did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Rescuers, including the Coast Guard, local officials, and private boaters, searched 825 miles over 20 hours before suspending the search.

Sitka often attracts anglers from across the United States for its king salmon and halibut fishing, both currently in season. Located in Alaska’s Southeast panhandle, Sitka has over 8,000 residents across Baranof Island, according to the latest census data.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.