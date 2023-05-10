AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

See Kathy Bates in new trailer to CBS’ ‘Matlock’ reboot

todayMay 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
CBS/Brooke Palmer

CBS dropped the first trailer to Matlock, the reboot with Oscar and Emmy winner Kathy Bates in the title role. “I’m Madaline Matlock, a lawyer. Yes, Matlock like the old TV show,” she drawls.

Her expertise is met with skepticism, to say the least. “I need to be trained by senior partners, not senior citizens,” huffs a young attorney played by Leah Lewis.

“There’s this funny thing happens when women age,” Bates says in voice-over. “We become damn near invisible. It’s useful, because nobody sees us coming.” To that end, she’s seen feigning being flustered, and it gets her swiped into a secure building by a helpful employee.

The network teases Bates plays “a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.”

The show also stars Skye P. Marshall playing a high-ranking associate, and Jason Ritter playing the son of the head of the firm.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law executive producer and director Kat Coiro directed and produced the pilot episode of the reboot.

The original series starred the late Andy Griffith and ran for nine seasons from 1986 to 1992, six on NBC and a final three on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-cw-announces-finales-for-‘nancy-drew’-and-‘riverdale’
insert_link

Entertainment News

The CW announces finales for ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Riverdale’

'Riverdale' -- The CW Network On Wednesday, The CW Network announced its plans to say goodbye to two of its most popular programs. Both Nancy Drew and Riverdale's final seasons will kick off the evening of Wednesday, May 31, and the shows will wrap up on Wednesday, August 23, according to the network. Nancy Drew, a modern-day adaptation of the bestselling teen gumshoe books, stars Kennedy McMann in the title […]

todayMay 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%