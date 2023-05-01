AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Seven bodies found on Oklahoma property amid search for missing teens: Sheriff

todayMay 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kali9/Getty Images

(HENRYETTA, Okla.) — Seven bodies were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday amid a search for two teenage girls who were reported missing over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters outside the crime scene later in the afternoon Monday that while the medical examiner is still waiting to identify the seven bodies, investigators “are no longer looking” for the two teens.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an endangered missing person advisory on behalf of the sheriff’s office for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The missing teens were possibly traveling with an adult, 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, according to the advisory.

“We believe we found the persons, we are just waiting for confirmation,” Rice said.

The sheriff reiterated that the medical examiner hasn’t made any official confirmation.

“We are doing everything that we can just in case something is left open. We don’t want to miss anything,” Rice said.

Investigators said the missing girls were hanging out in the McAlester area and were supposed to return home by 5:00 p.m.

“Our hearts go out to family, friends school mates and everyone else,” Rice said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

six-people-killed,-dozens-injured-as-dust-storm-causes-major-car-crash-in-illinois
insert_link

National News

Six people killed, dozens injured as dust storm causes major car crash in Illinois

@gwith99/Twitter (NEW YORK) -- Six people are dead and dozens more injured after a massive pileup Monday in Illinois caused by a sudden dust storm, officials said. Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said during an afternoon press conference that six people had died and more than 30 people were transported to the hospital, including multiple people with life-threatening injuries. Victims range in age from 2 to 80 years old, […]

todayMay 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%