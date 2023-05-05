SF Pride organizers respond to Dee Snider

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As previously reported, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider released a statement Friday following him being removed from the SF Pride celebration for his support of a tweet by KISS’ Paul Stanley in which he said gender confirmation treatment for children has been “turned into a sad and dangerous fad.”

Snider’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” was supposed to serve as the rallying cry for this year’s SF Pride festivities, but organizers parted ways with Snider after he approved of Stanley’s comments. Well, now SF Pride has responded to Snider’s recent statement.

“Don’t get it ‘twisted,’ Dee Snider was not dropped from this year’s San Francisco Pride celebration,” Nguyen Pham, president of SF Pride, said. “It was a mutual decision after a productive, educational conversation with him.”

Suzanne Ford, executive director of SF Pride, added, “Like any ally, we’re glad that Dee wants to continue learning about the issues that affect the transgender community.” She noted, “As a trans woman, I can tell you that no two stories are alike – this isn’t a black and white conversation, which is why educating the public is so critical.”

Snider said in his statement he believes young children aren’t “mentally developed enough” to make such drastic decisions about gender affirming care that could affect the rest of their lives. He did say he will continue to support the transgender community no matter how they feel about him, adding, “I am open to educating myself so I can be a better ally.”