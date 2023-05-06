AD
Six injured at Colorado resort after mechanical equipment collapses in pool area

todayMay 6, 2023

Aurora Fire Rescue

(AURORA, Colo.) — Six people were injured, including two in life-threatening condition, after mechanical equipment collapsed in a pool area at a Colorado resort, authorities said.

The Aurora Fire Rescue said its rescue team responded Saturday to the Gaylord Rockies Resort in suburban Denver “where there is a reported collapse of mechanical equipment in the aquatics area.”

First responders treated six patients, including two who were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Gaylord Hotels is a Marriott International brand. ABC News has reached out to Marriott for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

