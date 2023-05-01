AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Six people killed, dozens injured as dust storm causes major car crash in Illinois

todayMay 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
@gwith99/Twitter

(NEW YORK) — Six people are dead and dozens more injured after a massive pileup Monday in Illinois caused by a sudden dust storm, officials said.

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said during an afternoon press conference that six people had died and more than 30 people were transported to the hospital, including multiple people with life-threatening injuries. Victims range in age from 2 to 80 years old, Starrick said.

The crash took place at about 11 a.m. local time on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, officials said. Car accidents were reported on both north and southbound lanes of I-55 for a 2-mile stretch.

Forty to 60 passenger vehicles and at least 30 commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks that caught fire, police said.

The cause of the crash was excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, Starrick said. The crash prompted a response from a flurry of emergency vehicles and multiple helicopters.

Leach, who was driving an RV from Illinois to Texas, told ABC News that she had been stuck in traffic behind the massive crash for five hours.

“It actually looks like snow almost when I was sending [my kids] videos,” said Karen Leach, who was caught up in the storm. “And it just it feels like, like the end of the world.”

The stretch of I-55 where the accident took place is expected to be closed at least through the evening, Starrick said.

“My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more,” Rep. Nikki Budzinski said in on Twitter. “Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mayors-of-chicago,-nyc-criticize-gov.-abbott’s-migrant-busing-to-cities
insert_link

National News

Mayors of Chicago, NYC criticize Gov. Abbott’s migrant busing to cities

(NEW YORK) -- Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for resuming the "inhumane and dangerous" busing of migrants to major cities. In a letter written Sunday, Lightfoot cited concerns about Chicago's ability to accommodate more migrants, writing, "We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources." "Your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos […]

todayMay 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%