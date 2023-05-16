AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Six-year-old nearly abducted walking home from church with mother on Mother’s Day

todayMay 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
avid_creative/Getty Images

(DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.) — A 6-year-old girl was nearly abducted after walking home from church with her mother on Mother’s Day, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities responded at around noon on Sunday to reports of an attempted abduction in Daytona Beach, Florida, police said in a press release.

The 6-year-old and her mother were walking home hand-in-hand from Our Lady of Lourdes Church when a woman blocked them from moving any further, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News affiliate WFTV.

The woman then “intentionally grabbed” the 6-year-old, trying to break the grip between her and her mother, the report said. Ultimately unsuccessful, the suspect fled. The child and her mother were uninjured from the incident, according to the report. The suspect remained at large, police said.

Daytona Beach Police have described the suspect as a Black female between 25 and 35, who is approximately 5′ 6” to 5′ 8” tall and who was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and a red skirt.

“Maybe you’re afraid, maybe it was Mother’s Day (and) you don’t have a child, I don’t know,” Kelly Grange, father of the 6-year-old, told WFTV. “I encourage you to turn yourself in, reach out and get some help.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trying-to-lose-weight?-avoid-sugar-substitutes,-the-world-health-organization-warns
insert_link

Health News

Trying to lose weight? Avoid sugar substitutes, the World Health Organization warns

(NEW YORK) -- People who are trying to lose weight should avoid using zero calorie non-sugar sweeteners, according to a new recommendation released Monday by the World Health Organization. Zero calorie non-sugar sweeteners, including artificial and natural sweeteners like aspartame and stevia, have not been shown to help with weight loss long-term in children or adults, and their use may bring side effects like increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, Type […]

todayMay 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%