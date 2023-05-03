AD
Rev Rock Report

Smashed Kurt Cobain guitar & historic Nirvana set list going up for auction

todayMay 3, 2023

A guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain and a historic Nirvana set list are going up for auction.

The guitar, a black Fender Stratocaster, is signed by and features an inscription to Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan reading, “Hell-o Mark/Love, your Pal, Kurdt Kobain/Washed up rock star.” It’s expected to sell for between $60,000 and $80,000.

Last year, a Cobain-smashed guitar sold for over $480,000 at auction. Another Cobain guitar, the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar he played during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged special, holds the record for most expensive guitar sold at auction when it went for $6 million in 2020.

The set list, meanwhile, is handwritten by Cobain and is from Nirvana’s April 1991 show at Seattle’s OK Hotel, which notably featured the live debut of the then-unreleased “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” That’s expected to go for between $4,000 and $6000.

Both the guitar and the set list will be included in Julien’s Auctions’ upcoming Music Icons sale, taking place May 19-21 at New York City’s Hard Rock Cafe and online via JuliensAuctions.com.

Other items part of the auction include an acoustic Top of the Pops﻿ guitar signed by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Freddie Mercury‘s stage-worn New York Yankees jacket from Queen‘s 1977 Madison Square Garden show and an Eddie Van Halen guitar played during a 2008 Van Halen concert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

On This Day, May 3, 1986: Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” lands at number one

On This Day, May 3, 1986… English singer/songwriter Robert Palmer landed his first and only Billboard Hot 100 number one with “Addicted to Love,” which went on to become his signature song.  The song was the second single released from Palmer’s eighth studio album Riptide, which also featured the number two hits “Simply Irresistible” and “I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On.” “Addicted to Love” was originally intended to be a duet with Chaka Khan, but her […]

