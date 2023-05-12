AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Smells like $20 million: Johnny Depp sets record for biggest perfume payday with Dior deal

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Dior are staying in business together, in a deal Variety says is a record for a fragrance endorsement.

Dior is reportedly re-upping his contract with the star, to whom the brand stayed loyal through his messy, headline-making divorce and subsequent defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, to the tune of $20 million.

The trade notes the three-year deal, which will have him keep pitching his Sauvage cologne, dwarfs the previous record-holder, Robert Pattinson, who reportedly got $12 million to pitch Dior Homme.

Similar celebrity scent-related deals usually only net in the six-figure range, like Brad Pitt‘s $7 million Chanel No. 5 deal, Variety explains.

Depp’s fanbase is deep: As reported last year, sales of Sauvage went through the roof during last year’s defamation case, as fans’ way of showing support to the star.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

2014-shawn-mendes-single-to-appear-in-upcoming-3d-animated-film-‘butterfly-tale’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

2014 Shawn Mendes single to appear in upcoming 3D animated film ‘Butterfly Tale’

Robert Schlesinger/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger Shawn Mendes' original music was featured in the movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, for which he also voiced the main character, last year. Now, another Shawn song will appear in yet another family-friendly film. Variety reports that Shawn's song "Something Big" will be part of an upcoming 3D animated movie called Butterfly Tale. It's about Patrick, a one-winged monarch butterfly who "becomes an unlikely hero" by […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%