AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“So very proud”: Dua Lipa teamed up with Donatella Versace to co-design a new collection

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Versace

Dua Lipa has been connected to the Versace brand for several years now: She’s worn the label, walked in its fashion shows and hung out with Donatella Versace. Now, she’s taken the next logical step: She and Donatella have created a new collection together.

The women’s collection is called La Vacanza, Italian for “the holiday” or “the vacation,” and it will debut at a Versace fashion show on Tuesday, May 23, in Cannes, France. It’ll be available in stores and online at Versace.com right after the show.

Saying she’s thrilled to have co-designed the collection with Donatella, Dua notes in a statement, “She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career.”

“For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes,” she adds.

Donatella says La Vacanza captures the “magical” season of summer in all its colors. She adds, “Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

live-nation-is-bringing-back-its-$25-concert-week-deal-for-pink,-maroon-5,-matchbox-twenty-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Live Nation is bringing back its $25 Concert Week deal for Pink, Maroon 5, Matchbox Twenty and more

Courtesy Live Nation After all the headlines about people paying too much money for concert tickets, this is welcome news: Live Nation is bringing back its Concert Week, where you can buy tickets to see superstar acts this summer for just $25 a ticket. Even better, that's $25 all-in — all the fees are built into the cost. Beyond the $25 all you'll have to pay is the tax that's […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%