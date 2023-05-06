Softball Falls to Southwestern University at SCAC Championship

Six injured at Colorado resort after mechanical equipment collapses in pool area
Aurora Fire Rescue (AURORA, Colo.) -- Six people were injured, including two in life-threatening condition, after mechanical equipment collapsed in a pool area at a Colorado resort, authorities said. The Aurora Fire Rescue said its rescue team responded Saturday to the Gaylord Rockies Resort in suburban Denver "where there is a reported collapse of mechanical equipment in the aquatics area." First responders treated six patients, including two who were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the department said. Gaylord Hotels […]