Sports News

Softball Falls to Texas Lutheran University at SCAC Championship

todayMay 7, 2023

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team concluded their season with a 12-0 loss to Texas Lutheran University in an elimination game at the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship.

The Mountaineers struggled to get their offense rolling against the 1-seed Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University as they were shutout through 5 innings, forcing the game to come to an early conclusion with a run-rule called in the 5th inning.

The two hits on the day came from seniors Malorie Solis (1-2) and Annie Wallace (1-1).

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock who would be credited with the loss, moving her season record to 3-4.

Written by: Schreiner University

Local News

Kerr County and Kendall County election results

Only nineteen votes separated Roman Garcia and Layng Guerriero in the Kerrville City Council Place 1 race. Garcia, the incumbent, received 1,390 votes, compared to Guerriero's 1,371 votes. Jeff Harris garnered 1,434 ballots, compared to his challenger, Barbara Dewell Ferguson's 1,318 ballots received. Harris will resume the council seat vacated by Kim Clarkson. In Kendall County, Frank Ritchie has been elected the new City of Boerne Mayor after receiving 1,575 […]

todayMay 6, 2023

